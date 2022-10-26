Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has posted a video showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his 44 billion dollar (£37.8 billion) deal to buy the company.
Mr Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as Chief Twit and his location as Twitter headquarters, which are based in San Francisco.
The video showed him carrying a sink through a lobby area.
“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted.
A court has given Mr Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.
Neither Mr Musk nor Twitter has said if the deal is closed yet.
