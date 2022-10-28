North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred on Friday but gave no further details including how far the weapon flew.
The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came as South Korea is wrapping an annual military drill that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.