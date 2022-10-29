Search

29 Oct 2022

120,000 take part in Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

120,000 take part in Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 3:55 PM

Some 120,000 people have paraded through the streets of Taipei as the city’s 20th annual Pride event celebrated the LGBTQ community, despite the rainy weather.

The Taiwan Pride Parade began in 2003 with just 700 participants gathering in a park in central Taipei — most of them wearing face masks to avoid stigmatization.

Taiwan has since become the first place in Asia to recognise same-sex marriage in 2019. It is seen as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly places in Asia.

People in raincoats carried a large Pride flag down the street as revellers in rainbow capes and elaborate make-up followed.

Some waved smaller flags while others held signs or umbrellas. A group in white blew thousands of bubbles into the grey sky.

One university student described an LGBTQ-friendly environment in their senior high school.

“We were not discriminated. Everybody knew,” said 18-year-old Chen. “We did not have to worry much. We just were ourselves.”

But others still face challenges. Tommy Huang said he feels distant from his partner’s family.

“His parents haven’t fully accepted me yet. One day, I really hope I could visit his parents during Lunar New Year and get to know them, and that they could accept us the way we are,” said Mr Huang, a 35-year-old publishing company owner.

Although Taiwan recognises same-sex marriage for its nationals, it does not allow foreigners to have same-sex marriages legalised.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media