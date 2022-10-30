Lula da Silva defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s president

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers’ Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president, Brazil’s electoral authority said on Sunday.
With 98.8% of the votes tallied, da Silva had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.
Da Silva, the country’s president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore Brazil’s more prosperous past, yet faces headwinds in a polarised society.
It is a stunning return to power for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving the way for then-candidate Bolsonaro’s win and four years of far-right politics.
