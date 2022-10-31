Search

31 Oct 2022

Journalist crushed to death at ex-Pakistan PM Khan’s march

Journalist crushed to death at ex-Pakistan PM Khan's march

31 Oct 2022 8:55 AM

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former prime minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said.

Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Mr Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march’s path.

Mr Khan’s convoy was making its way through Punjab province toward Islamabad on the march’s third day.

The demonstrators were challenging Mr Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his government, demanding early elections.

It has been the practice of Mr Khan’s convoy team to invite a few journalists at a time on to the top of the truck to speak to the former PM.

“Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today,” Mr Khan said in a tweet.

“I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today.”

Mr Sharif also expressed his condolences to Ms Naeem’s bereaved family, announcing a sizeable donation to her relatives.

“Deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container,” Mr Sharif said in a tweet.

“Cannot feel sad enough over this tragic incident. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter. We pray for patience for the family of the deceased.”

Ms Naeem was the breadwinner for her family and had worked as a journalist for 12 years. Pakistani officials say they will bear the living costs and educational expenses of her two children, aged 17 and 21.

About 10,000 of Mr Khan’s supporters, many of them piled into hundreds of trucks and cars, left from Lahore on Friday.

The convoy’s journey, expected to be capped with an open-ended rally in Islamabad, could present a significant challenge to the new administration. The rally could potentially also turn violent if police move in to disperse Mr Khan’s supporters.

