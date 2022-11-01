Search

01 Nov 2022

Dozens of migrants missing after boat sinks near Greek islands

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 9:17 AM

Greek authorities have launched a major search and rescue operation for dozens of migrants missing after a boat they were travelling on from Turkey overturned and sank in rough weather overnight between the islands of Evia and Andros.

The coastguard said on Tuesday that nine men had been found on an uninhabited rocky islet in the Kafirea Straits between the two islands, which lie east of the Greek capital.

The survivors, who were picked up by a coastguard patrol boat, told authorities there had been a total of about 68 people on board the sailing boat when it sank, and that they had set off from Izmir on the Turkish coast.

Authorities were initially alerted by a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday from passengers saying the boat they were on was in trouble but they did not provide a location.

Weather in the area was particularly rough, with gale force winds. The coastguard said a helicopter, a patrol boat and two nearby ships were participating in the search and rescue operation.

News

