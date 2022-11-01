Man shot dead at party attended by US rap group Migos

A man has been shot dead and two others injured at a private party in Texas attended by members of US rap group Migos.

Police have not identified the victim, only describing him as a black man in his late 20s.

Houston police spokesman Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck.

Police responded shortly after 2.30am local time to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, Mr Willkens said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut Only Built For Infinity Links without the third Migos member, Offset.