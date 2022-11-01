Search

01 Nov 2022

Supreme Court clears way for Lindsey Graham testimony over 2020 election

01 Nov 2022 8:17 PM

The Supreme Court has lifted a temporary hold on Senator Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.

The court left no legal impediments in the way of Sen Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for November 17.

But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Sen Graham still could raise objections to some questions.

The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had told the justices that “the delay resulting from a stay would be unavoidably harmful” to the grand jury investigation.

Lower courts had rebuffed Sen Graham’s plea for a pause while the legal case plays out.

Tuesday’s order dissolved a temporary hold that Justice Clarence Thomas had placed on the testimony while he and his colleagues weighed the arguments.

