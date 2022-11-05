Search

05 Nov 2022

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 7:55 PM

Jordan Bardella has replaced his mentor Marine Le Pen at the helm of France’s leading far-right party, and pledged to defend French civilization from perceived threats posed by immigration.

Mr Bardella, 27, won an internal party vote with 85% support, marking a symbolic changing of the guard at the resurgent National Rally party.

He is the first person to lead the party who does not have the Le Pen name since it was founded half a century ago.

The National Rally is seeking to capitalise on its recent breakthrough in France’s legislative election and growing support for far-right parties in Europe, notably in neighbouring Italy.

It is also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week by a National Rally member in parliament.

Marine Le Pen is still expected to wield significant power in the party’s leadership and run again for France’s presidency in 2027.

She says she stepped aside to focus on leading the party’s 89 lawmakers in France’s National Assembly.

To broad applause, she hugged Mr Bardella after the results were announced at a party congress on Paris’ Left Bank, and both raised their arms in victory.

Ms Le Pen said Mr Bardella’s main challenge will be pursuing the party “road-map” of taking power in France.

“We are going to win,” supporters chanted.

Anti-racism activists, union leaders and politicians protested nearby Saturday against the National Rally, denouncing what many see as a creeping acceptance of its xenophobic views.

Yeliz Alkac, 30, told The AP that she was demonstrating to support people who face persistent racism in France. She described shock and dismay that the racist remark toward a black lawmaker in parliament was seen as ”normal” by some in France.

“The fact that the National Rally has 89 lawmakers at the National Assembly is a strong signal. It should be a warning about how the extreme right is going strong,” she said.

In his speech, Mr Bardella defended the National Rally legislator who was suspended over the remark, calling him a victim of a “manhunt”.

Mr Bardella described his family’s Italian immigrant roots and pride at becoming French, but made it clear that not all foreigners are welcome.

“France shouldn’t be the world’s hotel,” he said, calling for “drastic” limits on immigration.

He welcomed a representative of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right party who came to the congress, calling for a “rapprochement” of similar forces in Europe.

Mr Bardella had been the interim president of the National Rally since Ms Le Pen entered the presidential race last year.

He beat party heavyweight Louis Aliot, 53, who had argued that the National Rally needs to reshape itself to be more palatable to the mainstream right.

“Bardella’s election feels like a fresh push,” said party member Marie Audinette, 23.

“He embodies the youth.”

Ms Audinette, who grew up in a working-class neighbourhood in Bordeaux, said that her country “was perishing,” citing deteriorating public services that struggled to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. She also described “a clear change of population” in Bordeaux.

Some far-right supporters in France increasingly refer to the false “great replacement” conspiracy theory that the populations of Western countries are being overrun by non-white, non-Christian immigrants.

The claim, propagated by white supremacists, has inspired deadly attacks.

Ms Le Pen lost to French President Emmanuel Macron on her third presidential bid in April but earned her highest score yet. Two months later, her party won its most seats to date in the lower house of parliament.

Ms Le Pen has worked to remove the stigma of racism and antisemitism that clung to her party. She has notably distanced herself from her now-ostracised father Jean-Marie Le Pen, who co-founded the party then called the National Front and has been repeatedly convicted for hate speech.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media