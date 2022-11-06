Search

06 Nov 2022

Tens of thousands of cyclists ride on skyscraper-lined superhighway in Dubai

Tens of thousands of cyclists ride on skyscraper-lined superhighway in Dubai

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 9:34 AM

For a few brief hours, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the centre of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of cyclists.

The annual Dubai Ride on Sunday saw bikes race down Sheikh Zayed Road, a 10-lane asphalt jungle that gives drivers a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and other sites such as the Museum of the Future.

This year’s ride began before sunrise in Dubai.

As dawn broke, cyclists posed for photographs along the motorway and cheered as they zipped along.

United Arab Emirates resident Maria Guillerma Imboy said Dubai Ride is the largest cycling event she has taken part in so far in the UAE.

She said: “We’ve always done this biking routine where we go to Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, but this is my first time going in this kind of festive Dubai Ride, this is the biggest that I joined, the biggest so far.”

Resident Saikoushik Parasa said he could not miss the opportunity.

He said: “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to ride on this Sheikh Zayed Road.

“It’s always a busy road but then for this event they actually blocked the road off and then gave us the opportunity to ride on this main road of Dubai and of course I would never miss this opportunity to come for this ride.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media