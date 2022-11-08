Lottery ticket sold in California snags record £1.76 billion win

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record 2.04 billion dollar (£1.76 billion) jackpot after over three months without anyone netting the top prize.
The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, while the red Powerball was 10.
The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.
The sum is by far the largest lottery jackpot won, topping the previous record 1.586 billion dollar (£1.37 billion) prize won by three Powerball ticket holders in 2016.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.