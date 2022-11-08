Search

08 Nov 2022

Murdered rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta celebration

08 Nov 2022 8:25 PM

Fans of the murdered rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos shot and killed a week ago, will gather to celebrate the 28-year-old’s life and musical contributions.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed on November 1 in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley.

A woman and another man were also hurt.

No arrests have been made.

A celebration will be held at 12pm on Friday at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, according to a press release from Quality Control Music and Motown Records.

Free tickets will be available to Georgia residents through Ticketmaster.

“Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today,” the release said.

Instead of flowers or gifts, the family is asking people to make donations to The Rocket Foundation, which aims to support programmes using community-based solutions to stop gun violence, according to its website.

The foundation was set up in Takeoff’s honour, the website says.

He formed a third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta.

Migos found fame almost a decade ago with 2013 hit Versace, which hit even greater heights in popularity though a Drake remix.

Takeoff was the youngest of the Migos trio and often considered to be its most laidback member.

Despite being more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes.

He had hoped to gain more respect for his lyrical ability through Only Built for Infinity Links, an album he released with Quavo last month.

