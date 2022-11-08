Search

08 Nov 2022

In Pictures: Total lunar eclipse in North America and East Asia

In Pictures: Total lunar eclipse in North America and East Asia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 8:28 PM

The second and final total lunar eclipse of the year has graced the skies in some parts of the world.

The next one is not until 2025.

– Where it was seen

Where skies were clear, the eclipse was visible throughout North America in the predawn hours, with prime viewing in the west, and across parts of East Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.

– How long it lasted

The total phase of the eclipse lasted about one-and-a-half hours. The whole show took about six hours from start to finish.

– Why it happens

A total eclipse happens when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon.

The reddish-orange colour is the result of sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

– Next one

The next total lunar eclipse is in March 2025 but there will be be plenty of partial eclipses in the meantime.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media