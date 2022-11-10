Search

10 Nov 2022

Emirates airline owner reports record-breaking profits

Emirates airline owner reports record-breaking profits

10 Nov 2022 8:25 AM

The group which owns long-haul carrier Emirates saw record-breaking half-year profits of 1.2 billion dollars (£1.05bn) this year as global travel rebounded after the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The results from the Emirates Group represent a major turnaround after posting a 1.6 billion dollar (£1.4bn) loss in the same period last year.

Emirates Group, which includes the airline, its dnata airport services firm and other companies, had revenues of 15.3 billion dollars (£13.4bn), compared to 6.7 billion (£5.9bn) last year at the same time. Emirates carried 20 million passengers between April and the end of September.

In a statement, Emirates CEO and chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he expects the group “to return to our track record of profitability at the close of our full financial year”.

The emirate of Dubai, Emirates’ ultimate owner, provided a 4 billion dollar (£3.5bn) bailout amid the pandemic, which the group has begun paying back.

Emirates is based at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel.

