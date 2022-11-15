Search

15 Nov 2022

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people.

The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.

A Nato official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the alliance was looking into reports of a strike in Poland.

The US National Security Council said it was also looking into the reports.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information from the US intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

But Mr Mueller said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation”.

Polish media reported that two people died on Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

Neighbouring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after air strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

