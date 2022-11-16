Search

Donald Trump launches bid to return to the White House

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 3:38 AM

Former US president Donald Trump has said he will officially mount a third campaign for the White House, launching an early start to the 2024 contest.

The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.

“I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Mr Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

He was flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Mr Trump enters the race in a moment of political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign in the wake of resounding GOP midterm victories, fuelled by candidates he elevated during this year’s primaries.

Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate and leaving the GOP with a path to only a bare majority in the House.

Far from the undisputed leader of the party, Mr Trump is now facing criticism from some of his own allies, who say it is time for Republicans to look to the future, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as an early favourite White House contender.

