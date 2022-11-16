Search

16 Nov 2022

G20 leaders end summit with condemnation of Ukraine war but divisions persist

G20 leaders end summit with condemnation of Ukraine war but divisions persist

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 9:40 AM

Leaders of the G20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy.

The closing declaration was noteworthy in highlighting the war, given the divisions among the group, which includes not only Russia but also countries such as China and India, which have significant trade ties with Moscow and have stopped short of outright criticism of the war.

It acknowledged “there were other views and different assessments” and said the G20 is “not the forum to resolve security issues”.

The conflict loomed large over the two-day summit held on the tropical island of Bali.

US President Joe Biden was joined by leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend.

The G20 was founded in 1999 originally as a forum to address economic challenges.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the EU, while Spain has a permanent guest seat.

The careful wording of the final statement reflected tensions at the gathering and the challenge for the US and its allies to isolate Mr Putin’s government.

Several members, including host Indonesia, are wary of becoming entangled in disputes between bigger powers, but the declaration was a strong condemnation of the war that has killed thousands, heightened global security tensions and disrupted the world economy.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who led the Russian delegation in place of Mr Putin, denounced the Biden administration’s push to condemn Moscow in his remarks on Tuesday.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media