POLL: 100 and counting! Vote for your favourite Derry City goal under Ruaidhri Higgins!

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has seen his team score over 100 goals.
1) THE FIRST GOAL
Will Patching
Sligo Rovers 0-1 Derry City
April 24, 2021
Derry City were bottom of the Premier Division with just two points from six games when Ruaidhri Higgins was appointed manager. Just 24 hours later he was on the way to Sligo Rovers for his first game as a senior manager. Not only did he keep a clean sheet in his first game, he also took the three points thanks to Will Patching’s second half penalty. This was a huge goal for Higgins and for Derry City’s season.
2) THE FIRST LATE WINNER
Cameron McJannet
Bohemians 1-2 Derry City
April 30, 2021
Trailing 1-0 at half time, Ruaidhri Higgins engineered a superb turnaround at Dalymount Park in his second game, with Cameron McJannet the unlikely two-goal hero. His second was exhilarating as the centre-half got on the end of a Will Patching free kick to turn the ball into the net in the very last minute of the game.
3) PICK THAT OUT!
Joe Thomson
Sligo Rovers 1-2 Derry City
August 21, 2021
Ronan Boyce’s late winner in this game took the headlines, but Joe Thomson’s goal was equally as memorable. We all know that Joe can hit them, and this has to be up there with his best as he had a free kick touched into his path from 30 yards and he drilled it bullet-like through a crowd and into the Sligo net.
4) WOW!
Jamie McGonigle
Bohemians 3-3 Derry City
September 20, 2021
Jamie McGonigle really announced himself in this thrilling game at Dalymount Park last September. Trailing again at Dalymount, City had to work hard to get back into it, but it was a moment of absolute magic from McGonigle which broke Bohs down. Collecting the ball on the left corner of their penalty area, he burled a beauty past James Talbot. It was an incredible moment and an even better goal.
5) EUROPE, HERE WE COME!
Jamie McGonigle
Dundalk 1-2 Derry City
November 19, 2021
Derry City hadn’t beaten Dundalk at Oriel Park in 8 years but that all changed as the Candystripes came from behind to secure European football for the 2022 season. Down 1-0 to a Sean Murray goal, Derry equalised on the stroke of half time thanks to Ciaron Harkin. City were the better team in the second half and when Will Fitzgerald played Jamie McGonigle through, Ruaidhri Higgins took off down the line celebrating before his striker had even taken the shot. McGonigle’s confidence was so high, he simply rolled the ball into the net and rolled Derry into Europe.
6) WHAT A FEELING!
Jamie McGonigle
Derry City 2-1 Shamrock Rovers
February 25, 2022
Those lucky enough to be at the Brandywell for the first game of the 2022 season will never forget Jamie McGonigle’s winning goal, nor the scenes that followed. The game against the champions looked to be heading to a draw until Sean Hoare’s poor back pass gave McGonigle a run at goal. The striker still had a lot to do, but he did it so well as he cut inside the backtracking Roberto Lopes before firing the ball past Alan Mannus into the top corner, and on his weaker left foot. Cue mayhem as the goal earned City their first win over Rovers in four years.
7) THE PAT’S ROUT!
Cameron Dummigan
St. Patrick’s Athletic 0-4 Derry City
April 29, 2022
Just a week after beating UCD 7-1 at the Brandywell, Derry City went to Inchicore and dominated. Matty Smith’s first goal for the club and another two for the in-form Jamie McGonigle sealed the points before half time, but the best was saved for last. Cameron Dummigan had scored his first goal in the rout of UCD, and while there was an element of luck with that, there was nothing but quality in his strike at Richmond Park, a 25-yard piledriver which flew past Joseph Anang into the net.
8) SAVED BY THE CAPTAIN!
Eoin Toal
Derry City 2-2 Finn Harps
May 27, 2022
Derry City’s early season form had disappeared and they were closing in on their fourth successive defeat at home to their biggest rivals. Finn Harps had won at the Brandywell in Ruaidhri Higgins’ first home game and they were so close to making it a double until Will Patching crossed for Eoin Toal to power in a brilliant header in injury time. It was the captain’s last goal for Derry City ahead of his move to Bolton Wanderers, but it remains one of the most important goals of the season.
9) NO BETTER FEELING!
James Akintunde
Finn Harps 1-2 Derry City
July 17, 2022
James Akintunde loves a late goal, but this may have been the most enjoyable of the lot. This was another close call against Finn Harps and for so long it looked as if Derry City would lose. A goal down at half time, Derry piled the pressure on at Finn park without breaking through. The substitutes changed the game however, with Ryan Graydon equalising with 10 minutes to go, and Akintunde heading in at the back post to win the game on 93 minutes. All this after a tiring return trip from Riga just two days earlier.
10) THEY ALL COUNT!
Ryan Graydon
Shelbourne 0-1 Derry City
August 29, 2022
Derry City had done everything but put the ball in the net in a dominant second half performance at Tolka Park. With Dundalk losing at Sligo Rovers, a goal would have taken City into second place, but time was against the visitors. Shelbourne were happy to sit back and play for a point, and it looked like they might get it, until Ryan Graydon had one final go on 91 minutes and his shot took a massive deflection to send it past Brendan Clarke. It was the 99th goal scored under Ruaidhri Higgins and one of the most important.
Ryan Graydon’s recent goal against UCD was the 100th goal scored under Ruaidhri Higgins’ management. Since the former City midfielder took charge at the Brandywell back in April 2021, there have been some fantastic goals and dramatic moments, with plenty more sure to come in the 2022 season.
We have picked 10 of those 100 goals for their quality as well as their importance, but which one is your favourite?
Vote below.
