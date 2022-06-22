POLL: Have your say on who you want as the next Laois hurling manager !!!

Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile
Niall Corcoran
DJ Carey
Diarmuid Mullins
Christy O'Connor
Shane Keegan
Davy Fitzgerald
Declan Qualter
Derek McGrath
Tommy Fitzgerald
Declan Laffen
It was reported early on in the week that Laois County Board was going to commence proceedings in the hunt for the next Laois manager. A representative for Laois GAA told the Leinster Express that they have appointed a committee of four to handle the process. As of yet, they have not commenced the discussions on who the potential candidates may be. We at the Leinster Express have compiled a list of who we think may be suitable for the job. In next week's paper, we will break down these candidates in detail For now we are giving you the opportunity to have your say, below you can see the candidates with a brief description of who each one of them is, and above you can vote on who you would like to see take over the reins
Niall Corcoran: Former Dublin Hurler, Laois former selector under Eddie Brennan, former Wexford selector under Davy Fitz
Dj Carey: IT Carlow Manager and Kilkenny Legend
Diarmuid Mullins: Limerick U20 manager and played with the Laois All Ireland minor winning teams of 96 and 97
Christy O Connor RTE journalist and former coach with Galway, Dublin, and Cork.
Shane Keegan: Former Rathdowney manager, OTB contributor, Former Dundalk FC coach
Davy Fitzgerald: RTE Guru, Former manager of Waterford, Clare, and Wexford, Current Cork camogie coach
Derek McGrath: Former Waterford manager, current Laois minor selector
Declan Qulater: Former Dublin Hurler, current Laois minor manager
Tommy Fitzgerald: Former Laois coach under Eddie Brennan, Former coach of St Thomas's in Galway
Declan Laffen: Former Loughmore-Castleiney Manager, current Clough/Ballincolla manager
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.