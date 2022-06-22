POLL: Have your say on who you want as the next Laois hurling manager !!!

It was reported early on in the week that Laois County Board was going to commence proceedings in the hunt for the next Laois manager. A representative for Laois GAA told the Leinster Express that they have appointed a committee of four to handle the process. As of yet, they have not commenced the discussions on who the potential candidates may be. We at the Leinster Express have compiled a list of who we think may be suitable for the job. In next week's paper, we will break down these candidates in detail For now we are giving you the opportunity to have your say, below you can see the candidates with a brief description of who each one of them is, and above you can vote on who you would like to see take over the reins

Niall Corcoran: Former Dublin Hurler, Laois former selector under Eddie Brennan, former Wexford selector under Davy Fitz

Dj Carey: IT Carlow Manager and Kilkenny Legend

Diarmuid Mullins: Limerick U20 manager and played with the Laois All Ireland minor winning teams of 96 and 97

Christy O Connor RTE journalist and former coach with Galway, Dublin, and Cork.

Shane Keegan: Former Rathdowney manager, OTB contributor, Former Dundalk FC coach

Davy Fitzgerald: RTE Guru, Former manager of Waterford, Clare, and Wexford, Current Cork camogie coach

Derek McGrath: Former Waterford manager, current Laois minor selector

Declan Qulater: Former Dublin Hurler, current Laois minor manager

Tommy Fitzgerald: Former Laois coach under Eddie Brennan, Former coach of St Thomas's in Galway

Declan Laffen: Former Loughmore-Castleiney Manager, current Clough/Ballincolla manager