POLL: Which act are you most looking forward to on Day 2 of Electric Picnic?

Hudson Taylor
Hermitage Green
Becky Hill
Anne-Marie
The Kooks
Picture This
Tame Impala
Kneecap
Rina Sawayama
Dylan Moran
It's the second day (September 3) of Electric Picnic and jovial festival-goers have the choice of over 300 acts (300!) to attend.
There's plenty of big names to enjoy today with Becky Hill, The Kooks and Tame Impala, among others, lighting up the main stage throughout the day as well as comedy legends including Dylan Moran.
Who's your favourite? Which act are you most looking forward to? Let us know in our poll!
