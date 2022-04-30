Search

30 Apr 2022

POLL: Will you be buying/ winning turf this year?

Turf bagged in 2021 waiting to be brought home

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

30 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Turf all the way

Turf free home

For many of us the bog and all the torture that comes with it is part of our DNA - it is where childhood memories were made, where backs were broken and where we were destroyed by midges!

For some it is a symbol of the past, where you worked hard in the sunshine so you could enjoy some heat in the cold winter. Open fires are almost extinct and people are now opting for air to water and "cleaner" fuels to heat our homes through Ireland's long winters.

But some people are returning to the bog this year to help keep down the rising cost of fuel and cost of living.

So we ask you this - do you expect to buy or win turf this year? Let us know your thoughts int he comments!

Asthma Society calls for solid fuel regulation to protect kids who struggle to breathe

Turf war is over: Minister backs down on possible ban

