Poll: Time for another Limerick Leader reader's Poll

Yes
No
Time for another Limerick Leader reader's Poll.... This week's Poll asks - Has the increase in fuel prices affected / influenced your lifestyle choices?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.