POLL: Which Tipperary jersey is the greatest of all time? You decide!

Tipperary announced a two-year deal with Nenagh based company Fiserv last week, and along with it came our first glimpse of the new Tipperary jersey to be worn this year.
There has been mixed opinions from the public, but what jersey would the die hard Tipperary GAA supporters choose as THE nicest geansaí ever worn by the Premier county.
Above, there are seven options to choose from. Try not to attach too much nostalgia to the jersey's, and vote for your favourite. May the best jersey win!
