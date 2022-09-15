Search

15 Sept 2022

POLL: Do you know how the Local Property Tax rate is calculated in Tipperary?

POLL: Do you know how Local Property Tax is calculated in Tipperary?

POLL: Do you know how Local Property Tax is calculated in Tipperary?

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Yes

No

I'm not sure

This week Tipperary County Council voted to retain the 10% adjustment to the Local Property Tax rate for another two years.

This week's vote, they said, means certainty for both households and the funding available for local services.

Local Property Tax pays for projects and services in Tipperary, including but not limited to infrastructure, leisure and arts centres, community projects and festivals.

However, as TipperaryLive reported earlier this week, this does not necessarily mean an increase for most households.

No change to Local Property Tax levy for Tipperary householders for next two years

Tipperary County Council votes in favour of continuing to levy the LPT at 10% above its base rate in 2023 and 2024

But we want to hear from you.

Do you understand how the rate of Local Property Tax is calculated?

Check back in tomorrow to find out what other people in Tipperary thought. 

