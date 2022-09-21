HAVE YOUR SAY: Would you use the trains in Tipperary if journey times were shorter?
Irish Rail this week announced plans to cut 15 minutes from the journey time on the route between Ballybrophy and Limerick.
The announcement was welcomed by Labour TD Alan Kelly and by North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership.
However, North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership feel an extra mid-day return journey is needed.
The line services Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, and Birdhill.
Significant investment has been made in the line, as well as local advocacy.
Nationally there is a push toward public transport as an emissions-saving measure.
So, we want to know what you think.
Would you use the train if journey times were shorter?
