HAVE YOUR SAY: Should the Government cap electricity prices in Budget 2023?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Should the Government cap electricity prices?
We are one day away from the Budget 2023 announcement.
After weeks of debate, one bone of contention between the government and opposition parties has been the issue of capping electricity prices.
However, ministers have ruled out the possibility of price caps favouring credit instead.
But we want to hear from readers in Tipperary.
Should the Government introduce a price cap on electricity in tomorrow's budget announcement?
NOTE: Votes are counted after the CAPTCHA box is ticked.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.