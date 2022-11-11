TIPPERARY POLL: Would you be comfortable standing up to inappropriate behaviour?
Yes
No
I'm not sure
This week a group of businesses, sports clubs and schools contributed to the launch of the Choose Respect campaign in Nenagh.
The campaign organisers want people to intervene when they see harassment and inappropriate behaviour in public and in WhatsApp groups.
We want to know the following:
Would you be comfortable standing up to inappropriate behaviour?
Let us know by voting in the poll.
Note: Votes count only when the captcha is ticked.
