TIPPERARY POLL: Do you think protest is an effective way to have your voice heard?

TIPPERARY POLL: Do you think protest is an effective way for people to have their voices heard?
Yes
No
Maybe
This week saw protests calling for action on the cost of living and for funding for childcare in Tipperary and across the country.
Last week, the people of Templemore marched to restore children's swimming lessons at the Garda college pool.
And next weekend, The Cost of Living Coalition is set to hold a demonstration in Nenagh.
With many of the country's services in crisis, we may see more local protests in the future.
So, we want to know:
Do you think protest is an effective way to have your voice heard?
Let us know by voting in our poll.
