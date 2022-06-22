Player Profiles: Meet the Michael Davitts GAC All-Ireland Féile na nGael camogie team

Michael Davitts GAC take part in the All-Ireland Féile na nGael this weekend where they will represent both club and county.
Name: Alice Kearney
Age: 15
Position: Corner Back
Favourite Sportsperson: Siobhan Gardiner
