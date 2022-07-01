IN PICTURES: Na Magha Memorial 5k Run/Walk in memory of Aodhan O'Donnell

1st Place- Blaine Glass (centre), 2nd Place- Eoghan Mac Phonail (right) and 3rd Place- Mark Tourish (left)
Neil and Aodhan Boyle.
Niamh, Orlaith, James and Declan Walsh
Liam Gallagher, Kevin Coyle and Eamon Abel
Members of Foyle Valley Development Squad
Patricia Hegarty, Marie O'Donnell and Briege Collins
Sinead Duffy, Elizabeth and Caroline Burns, Elsie Rutherford, Cillian Burns and Lillie Rutherford
Niamh and Jack with Buster
Connie and Grace Roarty
Donnacha and Jarlaith Brown
Mayor Sandra Duffy with Aodhán's mum Moira, dad Gerry and sister Ciara.
They're off - the start of the 5K run in memory of the late Aodhan O'Donnell. Photos: Kerri Quinn, nwpresspics
1st Place- Blaine Glass (centre), 2nd Place- Eoghan Mac Phonail (right) and 3rd Place- Mark Tourish (left)
Neil and Aodhan Boyle.
Niamh, Orlaith, James and Declan Walsh
Liam Gallagher, Kevin Coyle and Eamon Abel
Members of Foyle Valley Development Squad
Patricia Hegarty, Marie O'Donnell and Briege Collins
Sinead Duffy, Elizabeth and Caroline Burns, Elsie Rutherford, Cillian Burns and Lillie Rutherford
Niamh and Jack with Buster
Connie and Grace Roarty
Donnacha and Jarlaith Brown
Mayor Sandra Duffy with Aodhán's mum Moira, dad Gerry and sister Ciara.
They're off - the start of the 5K run in memory of the late Aodhan O'Donnell. Photos: Kerri Quinn, nwpresspics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.