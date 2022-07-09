Photos from today's Orange march in Rossnowlagh

Thousands of marchers and onlookers have descended upon the south Donegal resort of Rossnowlagh to watch the
annual Orange march which has not been held there since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
More pictures to follow as the march progresses . . . . Photos by Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.