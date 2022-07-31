Gallery: Sculpture to mark birth of St Colmcille unveiled by Mary McAleese

CLICK ON NEXT OR < > TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
A sculpture to mark the 1,500th anniversary of St Colmcille has been unveiled in Glencolmcille by former President Mary McAleese.
The sculpture, by Buncrana sculptor John McCarron, was commissioned by Foras na Gaeilge as part of the series of events to commemorate the birth of the saint at Gartan in 521.
The sculpture features two pages from Book of Kells in large bas relief, and was unveiled at An Clachan in Glencolmcille on Friday.
The book of Kells is associated with Colmcille and is known in Irish as Leabhar Cholmcille or Colmcille’s book.
The former President said Colmcille was "in the sixth century and still today, a bridge that connects religion, class, culture and politics”.
She added that she took personal pride in unveiling the monument in a part of Donegal that was so closely associated with him.
PICTURES: CLIVE WASSON
Sculptor John McCarron, from Buncrana with former President Mary McAleese who unveiled a Colmcille 1500 Sculpture for Foras Na Gaeilge at Glencolmcille Folk Village on Friday with Séan Ó Coinn, Príomhfheidhmeanach/CEO Foras Na Gaelige
