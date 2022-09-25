Gallery: Reunion of Class of 1972 at St Eunan's College, Letterkenny

A reunion of former classmates at St. Eunan's College took place last weekend as students from the class of 1972 got together again.
Fifty years on from their time at St. Eunan's, former students, many of whom live away from Donegal, gathered again on a weekend of memories and stories of times gone by.
They enjoyed dinner in the Mount Errigal Hotel and attended a special reunion Mass in St. Eunan's College which was also attended by former staff members of the school.
The Mass was con-celebrated by Fr Neil Loughrey and Fr Dinny McGettigan and music was provided by Siofra Harvey and Frankie Quinn.
During the Mass, candles were lit in memory of former students who have since passed away.
Photos by Brian McDaid
