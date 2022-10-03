Gallery Special: Letterkenny Charity Car Show in aid of Donegal Hospice

There was a huge turnout for the Charity Car Show and Open Day facilitated by the One stop motor shop in Letterkenny on Sunday.
The event which ran from 12noon-4pm saw all the money raised through a €10 car entry fee going towards Donegal Hospice.
Gates for exhibitors opened at 9am and there was a mix of classic/vintage cars, modified cars, Super cars. A fantastic well done to everybody involved.
Breege Dolan and Rosemary Russell with the collection boxes for the Donegal Hospice at the One Stop car show.
