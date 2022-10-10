A lodge which is over a century old comes onto the property market

A lodge which is over a century old and retains many of its original features has recently come onto the property market.

Secluded in a mature setting The White Lodge is located in the picturesque surroundings of Lough Eske near Donegal Town, making it ideal for those who enjoy privacy in a rural setting.

The three-bedroom property, which was built in 1865, has been tastefully decorated by the owners and also offers prospective buyers the opportunity of putting their own stamp on it.

The hallway has the original flagstone floor and has original sash windows.

The first bedroom is furnished with wooden flooring and has two large original windows. The sitting room has built-in bookshelves making it ideal for reading next to the open fire. The study also comes with an open fire making it ideal for working on those cold winter nights. The open-plan kitchen is furnished with wooden floors, a Belfast sink and an original wall feature.

The surrounds of the lodge afford those who enjoy gardening ample opportunities to grow plants and herbs and is also home to a lot of wildlife.

The house is for sale by private treaty and comes onto the market at €385,000.

Anyone who is interested can contact the estate agent Keith G Anderson on 074 97 22 888 for proper guidance and advice.

