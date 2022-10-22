Photo Special: 70th anniversary River Erne Generating Stations at Cliff and Cathaleen’s Fall, Ballyshannon

Danny Kale, Donal McGettigan and Thomas McGuinness at an event in Dorrians Hotel, Ballyshannon on Thursday last, ESB celebrated the 70th anniversary of its River Erne Generating Stations at Cliff and Cathaleen’s Fall, Ballyshannon with the official opening of an art and photographic exhibition depicting the construction and history of the Erne Scheme. Photo - Clive Wasson.
