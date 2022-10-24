Gallery: Dooish National School Got Talent in the Villa Rose Hotel

Halloween is coming and thoughts are quickly turning ghosts, ghouls - and for most schoolchildren, a welcome few days off school.
But before the Halloween holidays, the children at Dooish National School in Ballybofey had plenty to keep them busy.
On Saturday night last, they took to the stage at the Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey for the Dooish NS Got Talent event.
They sang and danced their way through a brilliant night of entertainment which drew a big crowd of proud parents, family members, staff and school friends.
Some of the young contestants in Dooish NS Got Talent
It really was a brilliant night and a big well done to everyone involved.
Photos by North West Newspix
