Club by Club guide to the All-County Football League
Last year's four divisions were cut short due to the pandemic before relegation was decided so for 2022 things have been realigned into three - Divisions 1 and 3 have 13 teams and there are 14 in Division 1
The All-County Football Leagues get underway this weekend with action from all three divisions of the new-look competition and Inishowen will be well represented as always.
We've looked through each of the 40 clubs and assessed their prospects, with their respective star men chosen baring in mind that Declan Bonner will have the main Donegal seniors for a large chunk of the league season.
Division 1 will be made up of Naomh Conaill, St Eunan’s, St Michael’s, Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair, Cloughaneely, Ardara, Killybegs, Bundoran, Glenswilly, Aodh Ruadh, Termon and Glenfin. Naomh Conaill won Division 1 last year, with no team relegated. Aodh Ruadh topped Division 2 ahead of Termon and Glenfin.
