Consultation to begin soon on masterplan for Kieran Street and Market Yard in Kilkenny

An official consultation process will commence soon on new plans for Kilkenny city centre after local councillors voted to send the project through to Part 8 planning earlier today.

A new outdoor performance area, enhanced public seating facilities, sheltered dining areas and a mammoth street mosaic are just some of the key features envisaged for one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

Part 8 planning is the method a county council uses to apply for planning permission. The local authority must advertise notice of the development and also erect a site notice on the land where the proposed build will take place for a period of at least four weeks.

This is then followed by a consultation period of at least two weeks in which members of the public can make observations and objections to the plan.

Twenty-three former car parking spaces are set to be permanently removed from the Market Square area to make way for a raised canopied performance area, bordered on the perimeter with outdoor dining benches.

Trees will be used to define the space and create a sense of enclosure from the surrounding car park and to provide a space with flexibility for events and seasonal markets.

Kieran Street is also set to be enhanced by a landscaping overhaul, new paving and public seating that will enliven the southern end of Kieran Street, between Dunnes Stores and the steps to the Tholsel.

Key to the enlivening of this space, provisionally named ‘Ossory Place’, will be a huge mosaic of a deer on the wall of Dunnes Stores, giving a definitive identity to the area.

A basket weave paving pattern has been utilised in the architectural proposals for the Market Square as an ode to the space’s heritage as an open market up to 1884.

The canopy of the performance area is planned to resemble the shape of a fish, an ode to the market heritage and its proposed proximity to the Nore.

The existing Market Yard car park opposite the courthouse will be made one-way to improve the efficiency of traffic flow and to segregate it from pedestrian and cycling areas.



Some €649,000 in funding for the proposed alterations was allocated to the local authority last year under the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme from Fáilte Ireland.

