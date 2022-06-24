Search

25 Jun 2022

Turn-key detached Kilkenny city property for sale in prime location - see more!

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

CLICK NEXT> BELOW FOR NEXT PIC            

3 Loreto Park, Kilkenny, R95FA3E

4 Bed Detached House - 156 m²

ASKING PRICE: €425,000

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this stunning 4 bed detached family home, located in Loreto Park which is one of the city's most sought after residential areas.

“Loreto Park” enjoys a prime location and No. 3 is one of the best situated homes in the estate overlooking a mature green area with lots of parking nearby.

This property is in turn key condition and is a superb opportunity to acquire a spacious light filled home with a large low maintenance enclosed rear garden ideal for children. 

CLICK NEXT ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

The location of this wonderful home is second to none as it is within a few short minutes from St. Canice's School and Loreto College and just 1.5km from Kilkenny City centre which benefits from a host of local amenities including grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and a selection of excellent schools, with easy access to Kilkenny ring road and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin.

Viewings by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (056 7786000) to arrange!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media