Beautiful large detached turn-key Kilkenny city property for sale - see more!

1 Auburn Drive, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny

4 beds - 3 baths - 146m2

ASKING PRICE: €415,000

BEAUTIFUL TURN-KEY 4 BEDROOM DETACHED HOME SITUATED IN THIS SOUGHT-AFTER AREA ON THE CASTLECOMER ROAD ADJACENT TO ALL SERVICES AND AMENITIES TO INCLUDE KILKENNY GOLF CLUB, PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS, RINGROAD/MOTORWAY, NEWPARK HOTEL AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF KILKENNY CITY.

Accommodation: Entrance Hall, sitting room, office/study/playroom, kitchen, sunroom, utility, 4 beds, 3 baths, private mature garden, garden shed. Location: 1 Auburn Drive is a quiet tree-lined cul-de-sac, located in an established residential development sited just off the Castlecomer Road on the edge of Kilkenny City.

The property is located within walking distance to the historic Kilkenny city centre and a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city.

This very attractive property is sited adjacent to Kilkenny College and close to a number of primary and secondary schools, shops, supermarkets, etc. Kilkenny Golf Club is within minutes of walking distance.

Kilkenny is a medieval city with Kilkenny Castle at the heart of the town, surrounded by beautifully kept parklands, museums and cathedrals.

This property is perfectly placed to enjoy all the benefits of city life within a private and secluded location. The Ring Road and M9 Motorway are just a few minutes away, allowing easy access to all routes and arteries with the added benefit of bus and train services very close by.

The property is located only 50 meters to the new Kilkenny City bus route bus stop which departs every 30 minutes and cycle lanes are in place all the way to the city centre.

Description: This property comprises of a very fine 4 bedroom detached family home in this very popular residential development. Built in 1988, this is a concrete block built house with a brick exterior and tiled roof. It has triple glazed uPVC windows to the front of the property, with double glazing to the rear. The house boasts a B3 energy rating, having recently been completely upgraded.

This house provides for extensive accommodation with lots of light and provides for all modern conveniences. It has the benefit of two good reception rooms, a good quality kitchen with a very spacious sunroom overlooking the rear garden and is complimented by 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the first floor.

Quality venetian blinds are fitted throughout the house, along with very good quality tiling and carpets. The house is in excellent condition throughout and is ready to walk into.