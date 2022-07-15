PROPERTY: Large detached Kilkenny home with landscaped gardens for sale

TAP '>' ABOVE OR 'NEXT' BELOW FOR PICS

Cushlawn House, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny, R95 N280

6 beds - 8 baths - 291m2

*OPEN VIEWING SATURDAY JULY 16 FROM 10.45AM TO 11.15AM*

Cushlawn House is a substantial detached family home on circa 1.01 Acre / 0.41 Hectares of mature landscaped gardens.

The property is superbly located in a picturesque countryside setting in the townland of Castlecolumb which is in the parish of Knocktopher in County Kilkenny.

Cushlawn House has been in the same ownership since it was built from new in 1985.

The property was built to an extremely high standard and will appeal to a buyer looking for a quality family home convenient to all local amenities.

The internal layout extends to 291 Sq. M. / 3,132 Sq. Ft. (approx.) over two levels and has been designed to take full advantage of its peaceful setting, with all reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying lovely views of the garden and the surrounding countryside.

At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms opening into each other creating a great flow for family living and entertaining.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, guest WC, living room, dining room, sitting room, conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room. A side hall, utility room, den/office and two single bedrooms (both with en-suites) complete the accommodation at ground level.

The layout on the second floor is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, four double bedroom (all with en-suites) and a family bathroom.

GARDEN & GROUNDS: Cushlawn House stands proudly on circa 1.01 Acre / 0.41 Hectares of mature landscaped gardens. The property is accessed through a curved stone entrance with a cattle grid and a wrought-iron sliding electronic gate. A sweeping tarmacadam driveway is flanked on both side by manicured lawns with mature and neat conifer hedging. A neat Laurel hedge is planted along the boundary with the road in between a row of five stone piers which match the entrance. There is a good selection of conifer and herbaceous planting along with rose beds.

There is parking for several cars to the front and side of the property. The mature and private rear garden is laid in lawn with mature conifer trees planted on the boundary line. The lawn is bordered by flowerbeds with plenty of herbaceous and flowering plants. A large decked area to the rear of the conservatory is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. A small paddock area to the side of the property is bordered by conifer hedging and is perfect to house a polytunnel for growing vegetable and plants. A detached garage with an adjoining shed is located to the rear of the property.

LOCATION: Cushlawn House is located in the townland of Castlecolumb which is less than a ten minute drive from the M9 motorway (junction 10 Knocktopher exit) allowing easy access to Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare and Dublin.

The property is located only a five minute drive from the pretty village of Knocktopher with its many amenities including Carrolls Centra convenience supermarket and service station, Carrolls Hotel and public house and Irish's Bar.

Scoil Aireagail Secondary School, Scoil Phádraig Primary School, Billy's Tea Rooms and Kissanes Pharmacy which are all in close proximity in Ballyhale.

A ten minute drive will take you into the pretty market town of Thomastown which has many amenities including SuperValu and Lidl supermarkets, restaurants, coffee shops and Thomastown Train Station.

The magnificent Mount Juliet Estate Hotel in Thomastown is also only minutes away from the property. Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

ASKING PRICE: €450,000