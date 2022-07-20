Search

20 Jul 2022

Pictures: Kilkenny's Nicky McGrath - a life less ordinary

Click to see pictures by Vicky Comerford

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

20 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Nicky McGrath senior, a well-known and respected personality in Kilkenny sports and education circles, had double reason to celebrate recently - the launch of his photobiography, ‘A Life Less Ordinary’ and his 85th birthday!

Helping him celebrate both occasions at the book’s launch in Butler House were family and friends from his sports and teaching days. The extraordinary life of the former Physical Education teacher has been recorded in a beautifully presented book which was launched by his friend and fellow author, Joe Dunphy of Thomastown.

Nicky, who spent most of his teaching career with Kilkenny VEC, trained the county senior hurlers when they won the National League in 1966, beating old rivals Tipperary in a major final for the first time in 41 years.

In an engaging speech Joe referenced some varied aspects of Nicky’s life from his days in the Royal Navy on active service during the Suez Canal and Cuban Missile Crisis, to sailing the Atlantic in a small sailing boat without modern technology. He also served as National President of CLCG na Garm Scoileanna and was the vice-chairman of Kilkenny Co Board.

Nicky also played interprovincial rugby, trained the Kilkenny RFC 1986 Towns Cup-winning. He also founded Nipex Sports, the well-known Kilkenny sports shop and battled several illnesses in an extraordinary life.

