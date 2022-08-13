PICTURES: Bicentenary celebrations at Ballyouskill - Kilkenny Live

TAP '>' FOR MORE PICS
Hundreds of people enjoyed the bicentenary celebrations at the Church of the Assumption in Ballyouskill last weekend.
The celebration took place on Sunday afternoon and was concelebrated by Bishop Denis Nulty with Fr Eamon O'Gorman ad several other priests from the surrounding areas.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.