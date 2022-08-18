PICTURES: Inistioge's Keep Her Lit Festival - a resounding success

TAP '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
Crowds flocked to celebrate in the glorious sunshine in Inistioge last weekend for the inaugural Keep Her Lit festival.
The two-day festival celebrated and commemorated two local pillars of music and culture - Dave Donohoe and publican Johnny O'Donnell.
