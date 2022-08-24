Pictures: Huge gathering in Kilkenny to remember hero Michael Collins

Hundreds of people watched the Kilkenny Historical Re-enactment group commemorate the 100th anniversary marking the death of Michael Collins at the Castle Park yesterday afternoon.
Michael Collins was killed in an ambush by the Anti-Treaty IRA at Béal na Bláth, as he returned from a tour of Free State garrisons in West Cork during the Civil War.
