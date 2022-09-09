Attractive family home for sale in Kilkenny - see more!

TAP '>' OR 'NEXT' FOR MORE PICS
DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) are delighted to present 28 Berkley Lawn, Thomastown, County Kilkenny to the market.
This wonderful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, semi-detached family home is in turn key condition and is a superb opportunity to acquire a spacious, light filled and tastefully decorated family home.
This wonderful property boasts a large low maintenance back garden and private drive way.
This attractive light-filled property is the perfect purchase for those looking for a family home in a very convenient location as it is within a mere 5 minute stroll of Thomastown Village and its host of local amenities whilst being just 20 minute drive from Kilkenny city.
This home further benefits from its close proximity to Thomastown Railway Station connecting Waterford/Kilkenny/Dublin.
The M9 Motorway can also be reached in 15 minutes connecting Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford and Dublin.
ASKING PRICE: €295,000
TAP 'NEXT' OR '>' ABOVE FOR MORE PICS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.