Pictures: Kilkenny school principal and vice principal retire on same day

A significant event in the history of Church Hill National School in Cuffesgrange took place last week, as the school’s principal Jim Fennelly, deputy principal Ann Bergin retired from work.
The duo both started on the exact same day nearly 25 years ago and both are now retiring at the same time. READ MORE BELOW
There was a full morning of activities with the children, including a tree-planting ceremony to mark the occasion.
Friends and family members wished the pair well.
Vice principal Bergin opened a ‘time capsule’ from 1996, bringing a wealth of memories and nostalgia to the occasion.
Local postman Jack Fitzpatrick also presented Principal Fennelly with his last piece of post at Church Hill National School to mark the event.
