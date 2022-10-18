PICTURES: Finalists announced in Kilkenny 'Puppy of the Year' competition

TAP '>' ARROW ABOVE FOR NEXT PUPPY

[Pluto and Liam Cass]

The puppy-lovers of Kilkenny have spoken!

Kilkenny’s top six pups have been chosen by public vote as the second round of Petmania’s hugely popular Puppy of the Year competition is underway.

Petmania Kilkenny celebrated Kilkennys’ favourites in style with a special rosette ceremony on Saturday last, where entrants past and present gathered to celebrate.

The county finalists will now vie for a coveted spot in the national final, taking place later this month.

Voting for Round Two remains open, both online at www.petmania.ie and in-store at Petmania Kilkenny, Kilkenny Retail and Business Park, until Thursday October 20.

Representing Kilkenny this year are six precious pooches who have won the hearts of the public:

Sidney, an English Bulldog who is five months old;

Misty, a Cavapoo who is ten months old;

Jax, a Cavachon who is four months old;

Aruba, a Straffordshire Bull Terrier who is three months old;

Ollie, a Maltese who is six months old;

Pluto, a Great Dane who is eleven months old.

The competition is bound to be a tight one with these six pawfect pups in the running!

The most popular pup will continue to the national final, where they will represent Kilkenny at the grand finale later this month.

Kilkenny puppy fans can cast their votes both in-store and online to ensure their favourite makes it through to the competition’s final stage, and is in with a shot of winning the grand prize.

The Puppy of the Year 2022 grand winner will be treated as a VIP (Very Important Puppy) for a whole year, receiving over €1,500 worth of prizes.

The champion puppy will also become a Petmania brand ambassador with a 12 month contract, and will star in its own professional photoshoot.

The top dog will also enjoy year-round pampering with a 12-month care plan at their local Petmania Grooming Studio, where they will enjoy a complimentary treatment every month for a whole year.

What’s more, Petmania’s nutrition partners for Puppy of the Year 2022, BETA, will ensure the winning pup dines in style for a whole year, and that their favourite humans are treated to a staycation at the dog friendly Blue Book Hotel, Cashel House in Connemara.