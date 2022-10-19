Search

19 Oct 2022

Pictures: Kilkenny turns out in numbers for the Great Pink Run

PICTURES: VICKY COMERFORD

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

19 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny turned out in huge numbers for the annual Great Pink Run held in Kilkenny Castle Park at the weekend.

Kieran Cuddihy, Newstalk presenter and Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, Prof Arnie Hill, Chairman of Breast Cancer Ireland along with Michael Patten, Chief ESG and Corporate Affairs Officer, Glanbia and Claire Phelan, General Manager, UPMC Aut Even Hospital lead out the Pink Tribe along with Breast Cancer Ireland Patient Supporters Dara McDonough and Gaby Tzeschlock.

Castle Park, Kilkenny was awash with pink, as around 2,500 men, women and children took part in the second live event of this year’s annual Great Pink Run with Glanbia which ran from October 9-16 this year.

For those that couldn’t attend on the day, participants have been taking part virtually, by undertaking either 10k or 5k in their own local areas with the aim of raising funds to support Breast Cancer Ireland’s research and awareness programmes nationally.

The events raise funds to help support pioneering research into metastatic disease, a challenging and much needed area for investment.

To date, over $5.4m has been raised through the Great Pink Run events held over the last number of years (excluding this year’s event).

